High wind warning in effect for Lake Winnipeg

Lake Winnipeg water could rise 5ft or more, province warns Sept. 15. (File photo)
The province’s Hyrdologic Forecasting Centre is forecasting high winds developing over the next 24 hours, resulting in a high wind warning effect for the southwest basin of Lake Winnipeg, a news release said, Sept. 15.
Strong northeast winds are predicted to start this afternoon, potentially raising wave levels to as much as 5ft/ 1.5 m or more.
Property owners are advised to take necessary precautions, the release said.