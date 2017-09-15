High wind warning in effect for Lake Winnipeg

The province’s Hyrdologic Forecasting Centre is forecasting high winds developing over the next 24 hours, resulting in a high wind warning effect for the southwest basin of Lake Winnipeg, a news release said, Sept. 15.



Strong northeast winds are predicted to start this afternoon, potentially raising wave levels to as much as 5ft/ 1.5 m or more.



Property owners are advised to take necessary precautions, the release said.

