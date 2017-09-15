Evergreen School Division's board of trustees held its first meeting for the 2017/18 academic year Sept. 6.



The board’s first few agenda items involved an election for chairperson, vice-chair and finance chair. Ruth Ann Furgala returns as the boards chair, uncontested.



Sandra Davis was elected vice-chair once again, while Gladys Kohler was named finance chair. The position was previously held by Diana Auer.



Other trustees include Robert Arnason, Penny Helgason, Brent Johnson, Jim Mosher and Cheryl Zelentisky.



BYOD rules

ESD’s wifi system, Bring Your Own Device, used by students, will only be used during instructional hours.



“Before and after school, students will not be permitted access. We have found that access at this time of the day was not consistent with learning goals,” a release provided at the meeting and online said.



It also stated ESD was still refining appropriate sites students could access at school.



As well, ESD reminded students, cellphones are to be kept out of sight and off during classes and school presentations. Failure to do so could lead to a warning and then confiscation during school time.



Parents were asked to speak to children about the changes to policy.



Mature Student Program

ESD continued its promotion of its Mature Student Program with a new brochure outlining the new service.



The program is designed for student who are 19 or older and have been out of school for more than six months and want to complete their high school diploma.



The flexible program costs only $40 to register. Programs offered include community service, credit for employment and essential math, among others.



It also caters for students who are currently working and want to finish school. The brochure also lists employment opportunities as one of the advantages of completing the program.



Currently, the first-time program has eight to nine students, Assistant Supt. Scott Hill said in the meeting. For more information contact Gail Kreutzer, Career Development Consultant at 204-396-0720.



Graduation dates

The graduation dates were finialized for the 2017/2018 academic year. Gimli High School will lift their caps on June 21, while Riverton Collegiate Institute and Arborg Collegiate Institute graduate will follow on June 22 and 23 respectively.