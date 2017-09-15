Changes to e-cigarette act effective October 1

The provincial government announced Sept. 5, that it would amend The Non-Smokers Health Protection Act to address use of electronic cigarettes by minors.



The amendment will come into effect Oct. 1, prohibiting the sale of e-cigarettes and vapour products to minors, a news release said.



“Electronic cigarettes have been growing in popularity over the past number of years, particularly with youth and young adults. But, there is little conclusive evidence about the potential harm of long-term e-cigarette use,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen, in a prepared statement.



“That’s why we are amending The Non-Smokers Health Protection Act to limit access to youth and place reasonable restrictions on these products, while allowing access for adults wishing to use e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid.”



The new amendment also prohibits the use of e-cigarettes in enclosed public spaces and other spaces where smoking is not allowed. However, exceptions will be similar to those currently allowed for smoking and place restrictions on the display, advertising and promotion of e-cigarettes and vapour products.



“These restrictions are similar to those currently in place for tobacco and tobacco products,” Goertzen said.



Businesses that meet the definition of a vapour product shop in the act will be permitted to continue to allow consumers to test and sample products while in store for the purpose of a sale and use elsewhere, the news release added.



For more information visit gov.mb.ca/health/tobacco/guide.html.