Selkirk celebrating 25th annual Terry Fox Run

The annual Terry Fox Run has been dubbed the second largest run of its kind in Manitoba.



“We feel very excited about this,” Selkirk Terry Fox Run chair Jana Pringle said. “It shows that people in this area are very involved and very thoughtful”



The Terry Fox Foundation was established in the early 1980s to maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Run.



Selkirk held its first Terry Fox Run in 1992 and has steadily grow in size since it’s inception.



This year’s 25th Annual Terry Fox Run in Selkirk and is being held Sept. 17 and promises to raise more funds than last year’s run. The run gets underway at 1 p.m. at the Selkirk Park Ag Building. The 10 kilometre run has turnaround points at the 1 km and 5 km marks.



“Knowing that the event is such as big one for Manitoba, it’s very exciting and lots of fun,” she said.



According to Pringle, there are 20 members which make up the planning committee.

She also explained that this year’s run ribbon is being cut to kick start the event by Brenna Schellenberg and Fran Mellen and their family members.



In addition to the run, the event will also feature a silent auction, canteen and a bingo. The children’s train is also new to the run in Selkirk at no charge.



“There is something for everyone when they come out,” she added.

Raffle tickets are also for sale as another avenue to raise funds for the Terry Fox Foundation with the draw taking place after the run. Tickets are $2 each



The first prize is $500 (donated by St. Andrews St. Clements Agricultural Society), second prize is $200 (donated by Hawker's Hauling, and the third prize is $100 (donated by Advance Crane Ltd.). The raffle tickets have been printed and donated by Daerwood Press.



The planning committee is holding Mug, Spud, and Steak at the Selkirk Golf & Country Club Sept. 22.



Registration for the run takes place at noon Sept. 17. For more information contact Pringle at (204) 485-1926.