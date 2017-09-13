Pirates set for nationals

The North Winnipeg Pirates AAA midget baseball team, who played in Stonewall during the 2017 season, will step onto the national stage at the Baseball Canada 18U National Championship in London, Ont. Aug. 17 to 20.



The team, managed by Gary Dear, made a surprising run for the provincial championship, culminating in victory over the Bonivital Black Sox 8-6 in the championship game July 23. The previous weekend, the Pirates lost all four of their playoff games in Winnipeg AAA Midget Baseball League action.



North Winnipeg’s roster includes Garson’s Brittney Langlais, West St. Paul’s Christian Ingram and Nathan Slaby, Woodlands’ Jayden Allary, St. Andrews’ Liam Allen and Gimli’s Kalli Einarson.



The Pirates, as Manitoba’s representatives, face a field of nine other provincial champions and the host team from London.



North Winnipeg will face P.E.I. and the host team Aug. 17 before playing Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador Aug. 18. The Pirates finish the round robin against Saskatchewan Aug. 19 before playoffs get underway.



Portage la Prairie was the only Manitoba team to win a national midget baseball title in 1991.

