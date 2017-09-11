Firearm discharged at Birds Hill Provincial Park

RCMP responded to three reports of a firearm being discharged in the local area, Sept. 9, between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 5:35 a.m., with two new reports coming in after the fact.

The first incident was reported to RCMP at 4:30 a.m. in the East Beach parking lot at Birds Hill Provincial Park. A witness saw a dark coloured pickup truck slowly pulling into the parking lot where it then made a u-turn, exited the parking lot, and fired a gun at a parked vehicle. The vehicle was struck and damaged.

Shortly afterwards, three more incidents occurred in the RM of Brokenhead. The first reported incident was at a rural location west of Beausejour where the main bay window of a home was shot at and damaged at 5:20 a.m. The last two incidents occurred within a few minutes of each other at approximately 5:35 am at two separate residences in the Garson area. The first report saw a upper level bedroom window receiving damage from two shots. Approximately one hour later, another report in the same area was received as a Garson resident woke up to find bullet holes in two windows. The two Garson incidents are located in the same residential area and are believed to have both occurred at the same time.

"These are very serious incidents and our investigators are working hard to identify the suspects,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. "We ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Birds Hill Park, RM of Brokenhead, or Garson areas in the early morning hours of September 9th to contact the Oakbank or Beausejour RCMP immediately."

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit and Oakbank/Beausejour RCMP are continuing the investigation.