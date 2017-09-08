Fatal plan crash

Selkirk RCMP received a report of a plane crash near Highway 8, between McPhillips Road and Parkdale Road Sept. 7, just after 4:30 a.m.



When officers responded, it was necessary to close Highway 8 in that area as debris from the wreckage of the Beech one-engine model A23-19 aircraft was blocking the road.

A 29-year-old male from Thunder Bay, Ontario died in the crash.

It has now been determined that the plane was taken without the owner’s consent. The deceased was a licenced pilot and known to the owner.

The RCMP and Transportation Safety Board are working together on this continuing investigation.