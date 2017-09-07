Teulon’s Ride in Rally returns for second year

Teulon will be welcoming back some bikers as the Teulon Ride in Rally sponsoring Project New Hope Canada makes its return Sept. 9.



“The first year we had some leery townspeople. They had a vision of a 1970s biker movie and that the town was going to be pillaged and it’s so funny how that attitude has changed. The business people welcomed the event,” Dave Leduchowski, the event chair said.



The day is going to be jam-packed with things to do and see, starting with a by donation pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and continuing on with a poker run, a demonstration of the jaws of life by the Teulon-Rockwood Fire Department, motorcycle and family games, concessions and a beer garden.



Leduchowski said the event highlight will probably be the poker run for motorcycle riders, which is a game where the bikers are invited to take a tour of the interlake picking up a poker hand along the way. The five stops in the run are River City Rides in Winnipeg, the Domo Station in Winnipeg Beach, Chudd’s Chrysler in Gimli, the Gas Station in Inwood and the Teulon rally. The player with the best hand at the end wins.



Non-motorcycle riders are invited to watch the jaws of life demonstration at 1 p.m., the skill-based slow speed motorcycle games starting at 2:30 p.m. and participate in the family games also starting at 2:30 p.m.



“The non-motorcycling games consists of a tire toss, putting a tire over a peg, a balloon toss, where you see how far you can go before the balloon pops, an egg and spoon race, and a toilet roll game that is too hard to explain,” Leduchowski said.



All of the fun is being had in support of Project New Hope Canada, an organization that provides support services to veterans who have returned from deployment.

The event will be taking place on Teulon’s Main Street which will be closed for the event.



“Last year, we raised $1,300 after all of the expenses were paid and it was pouring rain all day, so it was about the worst day possible. We had about 60 motorcycles come but (the rain) put a damper on the motorcycle games and concessions and everything else, but despite the rain, we thought we did alright. I’m hoping for this year we get 300 people,” said Leduchowski.



For more information about the event check our their Facebook page at facebook.com/Teulon-Ride-In-Rally-for-Project-New-Hope-Canada-416856281988392/. If you would like information about Project New Hope Canada visit projectnewhopecanada.com/.