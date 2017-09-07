Getting warmed up for the Terry Fox Run

With nearly one in two Canadians developing cancer in their lifetimes, it’s no wonder that the Terry Fox Run raising money for cancer research has continued 37 years after Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.



Stonewall will not be running quite as far as Terry Fox did, but residents are invited to contribute and show their support by participating and donating to the event which, this year, will be held at the Quarry Park Heritage Arts Centre Sept. 17.



“We don’t like to call it a run because that gives it the connotation that people have to run only. It’s all on paved surfaces so you can cycle, rollerblade, walk or have your stroller. Everyone is encouraged to participate,” said co-chair of the event Ray Steen.



Registration will begin at 12 p.m. and the Terry Fox Run starts at 1 p.m.



“We usually average between $4,000 and $7,000 (in donations) and about 75 participants with 8-9 volunteers working on the event each year,” said Steen.



He said that anyone wanting to participate can pick up a pledge sheet from most the area’s commercial businesses or can make a donation at the time of their registration.



The run will be five kilometres on paved surfaces within the town to allow the most people possible to participate.



Steen related the longevity of this annual event to Terry Fox’s character.



“I just think the fact that, especially in this area, (Terry Fox) grew up in Winnipeg and then moved to B.C. His family was well known in Winnipeg and I think it was an inspiration to those of all ages that you don’t give up when you have a crisis in your life. He was probably one of the very first to show us that you can rise above almost anything that happens to you, if you have the determination not only to make things better for yourself but to make it better for other people," Steen said.

"The fact was, he was doing this to help other people. He knew that probably, in regards to research, it was probably not going to benefit him but that he didn’t want other people to have to go through what he went through."



The event is open to anyone that would like to participate.



“Just come and have fun. You don’t have to do any training before hand. There are a number of people that do actually run the entire distance (but not all who participate do),” Steen noted.