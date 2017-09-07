FRCN Chief re-elected for eighth straight term

Fisher River Cree Nation community members recently headed to the polls, re-electing Chief David Crate and three councillors Aug. 24.



In a statement of votes posted on FRCN’s website, Crate received 593 votes, while his only competition, Barry Wilson received 215 votes.



The win means Crate returns for his eighth straight term as chief, having been elected 12 times in total.



As well, all three sitting councillors returned to their posts, after battling it out with seven other nominees, for the role of councillor.



Councillor Darrell Thaddeus received 391 votes, Carl Cochrane obtained 370, with Vince Crate receiving 340 and Shirley Ann Cochrane receiving 308.



Thaddeus returns for his fifth straight term, Carl for his sixth, Vince for his second and Shirley Ann for her second.



Shirley Ann is the third woman to ever sit on council at FRCN. She is preceded by Merdina Bradburn and Ada Wilson, respectively.