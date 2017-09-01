School zone speed limits take effect Sept. 1

The Manitoba government is reminding motorists to drive with extra care in school zones as speed limit restrictions take effect Sept. 1 and students will return to their classrooms.

“The month of September means thousands of Manitoba students are soon returning to school,” said infrastructure minister Ron Schuler at an announcement Aug. 31.

“With school-zone restrictions in Manitoba taking effect tomorrow, we ask that all drivers take extra precaution by reducing their speed and remaining alert when approaching school zones. Drivers affected by these areas may need to consider providing more time for their commute or altering their travel route. There is never an excuse to be in a hurry when traveling through school zones in our province.”

Pedestrian, school bus and private vehicle traffic will greatly increase in school areas as classes begin in September. Motorists are advised to drive with extra caution and be alert to the increased presence of children in school areas.

“The return to school season is an exciting time for students, parents and educators,” said education and training minister Ian Wishart.

“In order to keep everyone safe during the school year, it is important to obey the limits in school zones and always watch for young children in all areas where students are present.”

Municipalities have authority to establish reduced-speeds zones and determine the hours speed reduction is in effect. Speed reductions and effective dates and times may vary by municipality.

Motorists are advised to pay particular attention to the posted speed as some schools have speed reductions in effect.

For more information, go to.gov.mb.ca/mit/transpolicy/lrs/safety.html.