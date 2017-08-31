The province and Interlake Reserves Tribal Council entered into an agreement, Aug. 24, allowing for them to consult, engage and discuss ideas for a proposed Lake Manitoba Lake St. Martin Outlet Channel.



Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke said, in a prepared statement, facilitating “robust, comprehensive and respectful consultations” with community members, who have a wealth of knowledge on the land and resources available, was a priority for the province.



“This exciting consultation arrangement with the IRTC represents another important step forward for our government’s agenda of working together and fostering positive partnerships with Indigenous communities across Manitoba,” Clarke said.



IRTC, will lead engagement between the province and its members, which include the First Nation communities of Peguis, Lake Manitoba, Pinaymootang, and Little Saskatchewan among others.



“We are pleased this new provincial government is willing to fund these very important traditional knowledge land-use studies for our Interlake Reserves Tribal Council member communities,” Karl Zadnik, IRTC chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement.



“In 2011 and in the past, these studies were not completed and we need to ensure our traditional and inherent rights to the land and its use are well documented moving forward.”



IRTC chairman and Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean added he was looking forward to the joint venture.



“We are hoping the government is going to do what’s right and fulfil their constitutional duty to consult and we are optimistic that this process will lead to the approval of projects that will be beneficial and respectful to everyone,” McLean added.



“We have a very high unemployment rate and it’s important for us to be equal partners here with the proposed Channel Reach two and three in regards to construction contracts and them being sole sourced.”