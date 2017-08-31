Headingley RCMP respond to intersection collision

Headingley RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 248 at Elie, Manitoba Aug. 28, at 7:40 p.m.

A semi-truck was stopped at the westbound red light on the Trans-Canada Highway when a pickup truck towing a trailer collided with the backend of the semi’s trailer.

The two occupants of the pickup truck, a 16-year-old male passenger and the 41-year-old male driver from Warren, were trapped inside the vehicle. Once extricated, they were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 36-year-old male driver of the semi was uninjured.

The driver of the pickup has been charged with Drive Carelessly.

In the past few weeks, we have been attending far too many serious collisions, and many of those are occurring at intersections,” said Sgt. Mark Hume, RCMP Manitoba West Traffic Services Unit Commander. “Intersections are inherently more dangerous than straightaways – you have traffic going in all different directions, doing different speeds and having different right of ways. Drivers absolutely need to be alert when on the road, and especially at intersections. We could have had two more deaths last night.”

When approaching an intersection, slow down, drive defensively and ensure your path is clear before you proceed, and leave lots of room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you to allow for sudden stops.