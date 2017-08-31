Fisher Branch will have safer sidewalks, after the provincial and federal governments funded their sidewalk project, Interlake MLA Derek Johnson, Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman MP James Bezan and municipal officials announced Aug. 16.



The funding is an even three-way split of $240,000, funded through the national Small Communities Fund. It will directly support improvements to safe sidewalks for students in the community.



“We all value community safety. With our combined investment in the completion of Fisher Branch’s sidewalk project along Provincial Road 233 (Fisher Branch’s main road, also known as Tache Street), parents can have the peace of mind that their children do not have to walk on a heavy-traffic road as they make their way to and from school,” Derek Johnson, MLA for Interlake, said.



Bezan thanked Johnson and the provincial government for their efforts to deliver the funding.



“The combined $180,000 in federal and provincial funding will complete the sidewalk project along Main Street, creating safer and more pedestrian-friendly access for the residents of Fisher Branch,” he said.