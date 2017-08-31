A chance encounter between an Arborg business owner and an experienced artist has led to great art being created.



Michael Stobert, owner of Mike’s Extreme Customs, now proudly possesses two unique wall murals, thanks to the work of long-time artist Frank Megyesi.



Stobert told the Interlake Spectator Aug. 28, he always wanted to do something to spruce up the external part of his shop.



“The outside of the building kind of looked run-down. I’m not the type to have run-down things, I like to upkeep,” he explained. “My neighbours were looking at an old cinder block. I really wanted them to see something beautiful every morning, instead of the ugly wall.”



As luck would have it, Megyesi came into his shop for a custom job and mentioned he was a skilled artist.



“When he told me he painted, it clicked in my head. He got his portfolio and showed me his artistry, the work he had done and it was beautiful.”



Stobert hired Megyesi to take on the $15,000 job, emphasizing his desire for something that was colourful and interesting.



“I’d like it to be the talk of the town,” Stobert said, chuckling.



He selected two walls on the outside of his building, and two pictures for Megyesi to draw inspiration from.



One painting was of cars parked on a lawn in the countryside- a fitting image of the Interlake’s quiet beauty, while the other was a painting of a mountainous landscape and a proud elk.



“Frank loves to paint nature and he thought the elk was fitting for the area,” Stobert said.



“It’s the majestic. That’s the word,” Megyesi said, describing his work.



The artist has over 42 years experience painting around the world, including in Interlake locations such as Lundar.



He was enthusiastic about adding another piece of art to his portfolio and finished the project in approximately two weeks.



“I did this mostly for him (Stobert), for his pleasure and for his eyes,” Megyesi said.



He noted making art is a collaborative effort that produces interesting creations.



“People have an idea in their mind, and then I try to go with that, and make it perfect to the best of my knowledge,” he said.



“Most of the time this is what you end up with- art that is unique.“