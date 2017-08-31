Residents in the RM of Gimli will have an opportunity to learn about addictions , while raising money for people in recovery, Sept. 3.

Aurora Recovery Centre is hosting its first annual Fun Run for Addictions Awareness in Gimli.



“We wanted to have this day with the community, to think about the positives of recovery instead of having that shame and guilt surrounding the word ‘addict’ and so bringing the community together is really important,” Samantha Hampton, activities coordinator for the centre, said.



She added there were millions of people in North America who had successfully recovered from addiction with the help of their local community.



“This event is a celebration of recovery. It is really important that people understand how great recovery can be, and how it is totally achievable when staying connected with your community and your supports,” she said.



Participants can choose to either take part in the 5km or 10 km run. As of Aug. 28, more than 100 participants had registered for the event.



All participants, who purchase a $25 ticket to take part in the run, stand a chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to Churchill. The holiday includes a three-night stay at a hotel, airfare and regional activities.



Proceeds raised will be donated to Two Ten Recovery Inc. Sober Living Homes for men and women. Hampton said a cheque of $10,000 will be presented to the home, soon after the run.



To register, donate or for more information visit aurorarecoverycentre.com/aurora-fun-run/.



Run Schedule

The run begins at 9 a.m. at Gimli Park Pavilion, preceded by an opening speech from a guest speaker and free yoga and stretching in the park.



The Kids Zone, featuring bouncycastles, face painting and a bike decorating contest, kicks off at 11 a.m. Shortly after at 11:30 a.m., the Gimli Cadets will have a fundraising BBQ. Entertainment will be provided by the Fireheart Women’s Traditional Drum Group at 11: 45 a.m.



Throughout the day Virgin Radio will be broadcasting live and giving out cash prizes.



The program will conclude with a grand prize draw , awards ceremony and closing speech at 12 p.m.

