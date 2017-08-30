Stay safe during harvest season

Motorists are encouraged to be cautious and aware of farm equipment while travelling on provincial roadways during Manitoba’s busy harvest season.

“The harvest season is a very busy and exciting time for farm families in Manitoba,” agriculture minister Ralph Eichler said. “Now with harvest under way, motorists can expect to see an increase of farm vehicles and equipment moving down provincial roadways. Whether operating or approaching farm vehicles, our government asks all Manitobans travelling at this time of year to exercise caution. We all have an important role to play to help ensure everyone returns home safely.”



Improving safety

• take extra precautions when driving past slow-moving farm equipment

• ensure farm equipment is appropriately lit and has its required permits before travelling on roadways

• regularly inspect and maintain farm equipment

• consider having a short nap or take a break to prevent fatigue when working long hours

• create a safe, separate play area for children on the farm

• identify which farm tasks may be appropriate for youth, based on their age, skill levels and the North American Guidelines for Children’s Agricultural Tasks at nagcat.org.



If harvest becomes stressful for producers and their families, free confidential support is available through Manitoba Farm, Rural and Northern Support Services at (toll-free) 1-866-367-3276 or online at ruralsupport.ca.



The Manitoba Farm Safety Program provides training, resources and support to producers to ensure they understand workplace safety requirements and provide a healthy, safe workplace. For more information, visit manitobafarmsafety.ca or follow the Twitter channel at twitter.com/MBFarmSafe.