RM of Woodlands Council Notes August 22, 2017

RM of Woodland’s regular meeting of council occurred Aug. 22.

• Council has created a temporary committee to review and provide their opinion on a internal road safety review conducted by Manitoba Infrastructure for the intersections of Highway 6 and Road 82N, and Highway. 6 and Road 9W. This committee will consist of six nearby property owners along with councillor Orval Procter and be disbanded upon their final report to council.

• Council authorized the purchase of six Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Sets for the Woodlands Fire Department. They are also purchasing six air cylinders and two fill station adapters for quick connect fittings to help the fire department better serve Woodlands.

• The audited 2016 financial statement was received by the reeve and the report and the financial statement are available for inspection at the municipal office during regular business hours.

