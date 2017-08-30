Sgt. Kelly Glaspey said that crime statistics in the area seem fairly consistent as compared to last year in Rockwood, in his presentation to Rockwood council at their Aug. 23 meeting. “Obviously we would like to see them go down, but with the growing population that we have in this area, I think maintaining the status quo is in some ways a plus,” Glaspey said. He brought up ATV use as a concern, in the area, siting changes with the RCMP’s ability to pursue potential suspects driving vehicles as contributing to the challenge of interacting with ATV drivers. Glaspey said that this is a problem throughout the province and the country.The sergeant also discussed between the Stonewall and Teulon offices the RCMP are now only one member short of having a full compliment of 14 officers and that one position will hopefully be filled in October. “Now that we’re getting back to being fully staffed, things are looking good for the forthcoming year,” Glaspey noted.



New recycling program possible for Rockwood farmers

The Rockwood Environmental Action Community Taskforce’s (REACT) Heather McDermid came to propose a new way that farmers could recycle plastic film and twine in the area.

REACT has teamed up with Clean Farms, a Toronto based company, in hopes of extending their Manitoba plastic film and twine collection pilot project to the community and was looking to council for help implementing the program.

Shane Hedderson Clean Farm’s Western Region Business Manager called in to explain the program to council.

“We’ve been working with the Manitoba Government since 2013 on this pilot program for Agriculture film and twine.”

Currently the program has 16 sites in Manitoba with three in the works including the potential new collection site in Rockwood.

The program would supply local farmers with yellow bags for twine and clear bags for agriculture film. The farmers would sort their products into the bags and bring the bags to the collection site where the recycling would be pick up by Clean Farms.

Clean Farms and REACT are asking for the RM’s help in the creation of a designated drop-off/collection area, distributing collection bags, distributing information such as postcards and posters and having a operator at the drop off site enforce recycling requirements.

“We ask tha the municipalities communicate to their constituents through any means that they have such as websites, social media, newsletters, some will put the information in their tax mailings just to get the information out so that farmers can participate,” said Hedderson.

McDermid assured council that REACT would provide any assistance they could to help implement the program in Rockwood.



Bylaw enforcement reports in

By-Law enforcement and animal control officer Justin Sowa discussed changing policies surrounding the treatment of long grass and herbaceous plants.

“We’re looking for a way to expedite the process of dealing with long grasses, weeds, and vines that are growing onto sidewalks that sort of thing,” said Sowa.

He expressed the need to separate the process from that of the unsightly property bylaw.

Currently controlling this type of plant overgrowth is a process having the possibility for appeal which could take several weeks to implement and the change of season might mitigate the problem before it could be dealt with.

“To wait for three months to get someone to mow their lawn isn’t logical,” Sowa noted.

Sowa said that a new policy would take into account residents that wish to create a natural tall grass prairie lawn so they are not in violation of the policy.