Province announces funding for school upgrades

The provincial government announced $53.7 million in infrastructure renewal projects for Manitoba’s public schools Aug. 25.

“These projects will provide students and educators throughout Manitoba with safe and healthy places in which to study and work,” education and training ministre Ian Wishart said. “We are making significant investments in school infrastructure renewal because our government recognizes how important it is to ensure all students have a positive learning environment.”

The projects are necessary health and safety-related infrastructure upgrades to roofing and mechanical systems including:

• $14.3 million for roof replacements .

• $15.6 million for mechanical systems replacement.

• $13.7 million for structural upgrades.

• $10.1 million for access projects.

“I feel confident these projects will make a real difference for students and teaching staff in Manitoba and help to extend the lives of many of our public schools,” municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton said. “Our government is committed to making Manitoba the most improved province in Canada and thanks to strategic investments such as these, we’re on our way to achieving our goal.”

Wharton noted the projects will be completed within a timeframe of six to 24 months following the award of tenders and start of construction. The province is providing more than $92.4 million in planned capital spending for public school infrastructure projects across the province in 2017 and 2018, he added.



Projects in the Interlake

• Stonewall Collegiate in the Interlake School Division will be getting a roof replacement.

• Stonewall Centennial School in the Interlake School Division, Happy Thought School and Ruth Hooker School in the Lord Selkirk School Division, Dr. F.W.L. Hamilton School and Robert Andrews School in the River East School Division, and Elwick Community School in the Seven Oaks School Division will be undergoing boiler replacements.

• Lord Selkirk Regional Secondary School will be getting both a brick ledge structural remediation and an exterior curtain wall replacement.

