Dedication to sport

The Canada Summer Games have wrapped up for another four years.



I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to not only volunteer for the Canada Summer Games as a motor pool driver, but also experience the games through the lenses of my Canon cameras.



It was an amazing experience to cover the games as a journalist and to share the dedication and passion the athletes displayed through my photographs.



I was impressed to learn that 25 athletes from the Interlake represented Team Toba and that nine residents from the Interlake were members of Team Toba mission staff.



For the athletes who took part in the Canada Summer Games, it is a major accomplishment in itself.



As a Canada Summer Games alumnus and a huge fan of sport, I express my congratulations.

