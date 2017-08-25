Yoga flowing at Selkirk’s Waterfront

The third annual Outdoor Yoga Flow is set to take over Selkirk’s Waterfront.



The annual fundraiser, which brings the community in a unique way runs Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.



“Connection of happiness and find the connection within community,” David said. “it allows you to feel connected. You feel the sense of unity and connection.



Event organizer Jennifer David said she will be donating funds raised to her aunt Sherry Wityzhyn, who has been living with ALS for the past two years.



“This is an opportunity for me to share my gift of guiding yoga, and for a community to show them how much they are supported and loved as they continue to navigate their journey,” David said. “I don’t believe in “fighting” against anything. Especially things that need the least amount of negative resistance, power and fuel. Things like disease, sickness and illness.”



Instead, David spreads love and light to families, who need miracles. She believes that miracles can only happen with a certain amount of surrender, faith and loving vibrations.



“When a community rises, we have power in numbers,” she added.



Last year’s event saw more than 50 people take part in the outdoor yoga session. Funds from the 2016 edition went to support the Schellenberg family as their youngest daughter, Brenna, who is fighting brain cancer.



“It’s a real testament to people bringing the awareness of how important the mind, body, spirit connection is,” David added. “And how important it is to be apart of the connection that runs through the community.”



For more information, contact Jennifer David by email at jenneveyoga@gmail.com. To take part, David is asking for a minimum $10 donation.

