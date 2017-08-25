In a statement released on Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority’s Facebook page Aug. 14 the health authority has identified St. Laurent, St. Georges and Powerview-Pine Fall as French language service communities, neccesitating bilingual service. IERHA asks that patients self-identify if they would prefer service in French so that their bilingual caregivers can communicate in the client’s official language of choice.



The post said, “We appreciate your patience as we work to build the capacity within out region to better serve our patients in French.”