Rosser Road closed for filming

How It Ends Manitoba Productions Inc. is preparing to film scenes for the Netflix movie “How It Ends” during the evenings of Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 on Highway 221 and Summit Road at Inkster Boulevard which will affect traffic flow in the RM of Rosser.

During filming, a temporary detour will be in place for Highway 221 between Highway 190 and 101. It will also include a temporary closure of Inkster Road at Highway 101. Residents are asked to access Summit and Selkirk from Highway 101 to access their properties during the temporary detours. On late afternoon Aug. 26, there may be additional rehearsal activity in the area; there will be no closures or detours for this work, RCMP will escort the rehearsal and may slow or hold traffic periodically for safety.

The times of day that the detours would be in-place each of these days is from approximately 3:00pm to 3:00am each night. As soon as work is complete the detours will be open for the following day. Scenes will take place on Highway 221 with driving sequences, as well as scenes at the intersection of Summit Rd. and Inkster Blvd.

While filming at the intersection there will be equipment trucks parked along the roadside of Inkster Blvd. west of Summit Rd. There will also be manlifts with lights raised and illuminating the ground at this intersection. During non-work hours there will be Security personnel watch over gear and equipment placed at the roadsides.

The scenes to be filmed are for a Netflix movie called “How it Ends” which will air early next year on Netflix. It is a story about a journey across America during difficult times.

If you have any questions about the work taking place or for more information please call the How It Ends Manitoba Productions Inc. office and ask for the Locations Department at 204-480-0079.

This movie is being filmed by a primarily local Manitoban crew; the company wishes to thank residents for their patience and cooperation.