Teulon Rodeo brings in new events

The Teulon Rodeo Club is hosting the 4th annual Teulon Rodeo on Aug. 26 and 27 at Green Acres Park.

The yearly event will bring back rodeo classics while adding new things for attendees to see and do.

“On the new side of things, we are planning to have Skydive Manitoba coming in. We are supposed to have four jumpers coming in and landing in the infield. The other new thing that we are doing is goat dressing. That’s a timed event where a team of people, it could be two adults or one adult and a child, have to catch a goat and put a pair of underwear on it,” Fran Dziadek, the Teulon Rodeo sponsorship coordinator said.

The skydiving will take place on the 26 at 1:45 p.m. while the goat dressing is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the 26 and 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on the 27.

Some other must see event recommendations from Dziadek include the Roughstock events, saddle bronc, bareback bronc and bull ring.

“It all depends on people’s taste are, however, whether they like the tie down roping, the lady’s barrels or the juniors barrels. There are things where the young kids are involved as well,” she said.

Some other things at the event will be a bouncy castle, face painting, pancake breakfasts on both days and a Ruff House dog show.

Admission for the event is $10 for attendees, with 14-year-olds and under allowed in at no charge. The rodeo will also be collecting a tin for the bin to go to the Teulon Food Bank on Aug. 26 and on Aug. 27, $2 from each admission will go to Children’s Wish.

For more information check out Teulon Rodeo Club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TeulonRodeoClub/.