Ashern rodeo saddles up for silver anniversary

Ashern is gearing up for its 25th annual rodeo and organizers say the event will be a grand celebration, with a few changes to make it bigger than ever before.



“The big change was that we teamed up with the chamber of commerce. They had something planned for Canada’s 150th and so now we are doing everything on the same weekend,” organizer John Bezemer said.



Bezemer said changes to the event will make it run seamlessly.



“We are in the process of expandng our beer gardens this year and we are making the covered area (at Ashern rodeo grounds) a little bit bigger, since there has been poor weather the last couples years,” he said.



To mark 25 years, among other things, the rodeo will have a trick rider come out and perform during the rodeo’s halftime show.



As well, most of the professional rodeo riders will come from neighbouring provinces, Bezemer added.



He said the event, which brought in more than 600 people last year, is really a community event that celebrates Ashern’s history.



“We have so many volunteers, I couldn’t even list them, or I’ll end up missing somebody. The whole community gets together and helps out when you need help, they always show up and give you help when you need it.”



Schedule

The weekend begins with a street dance on Main Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 1.. At dusk, around 10 p.m. fireworks will light up the night sky at the end of Main Street and Railway Avenue.



The next day will begin with a pancake breakfast, starting at 8 a.m. at the Ashern Centennial Hall, followed by a parade at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Ashern.



Rodeo events will kick off at 2 p.m., with the rodeo itself starting at 4 p.m. at the Ashern Rodeo Grounds, followed by an outdoor cabaret.



The last day of the weekend will begin with a cowboy church service at 10 a.m. also at the rodeo grounds. The finals of the rodeo follow at 2 p.m.



Kids entertainment, food, and a 50/50 draw will be available throughout the event.