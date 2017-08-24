Stonewall and Rockwood get boost from province

Ralph Eichler the MLA for Lakeside made a stop in Stonewall Aug. 18 to announce new water and wastewater upgrades in his Lakeside constituency for Stonewall and Rockwood.

“We know the Water Services Board is an important part of government work and they help us make sure that we have clean water and service our lagoons in a way that is sustainable not only for the short term, but for the long term. We see growth within the capital region, which is a part of us, and we make sure that we have the right checks and balances in place. The Town of Stonewall is going to receive $1,000,000 under this fund, which is a substantial amount of money and, of course, the RM of Rockwood is going get a significant amount of money too. Where I come from, $300,000 dollars is a lot of money. We are certainly pleased as a local MLA to announce this funding going forward and we wish the town and the RM all the success in the world,” Eichler said.

Mayor Lockie McLean and reeve Jim Campbell were joined by councillors in thanking the province on behalf of the residents of Stonewall and Rockwood.

The Town of Stonewall will use its $1,000,000 investment to create a new lift station and forcemain to wastewater lagoon to increase pumping capacity due to growth.

“We know how hard it is with all the projects that we have ahead of us to try to fund them. This year alone, we’ve received millions of dollars in federal and provincial help and now to have another million dollars come from the provincial government for the infrastructure projects that we have in place is absolutely amazing. We want to thank Mr. Eichler and the PC government for making this happen and we’ll make sure the money is well used. For the people of Stonewall, I say thanks, Mr. Eichler, from all of us and my council. We are all very thankful and Stonewall is a very fortunate town to have such great representation at the provincial level,” said McLean.

Rockwood will contribute to its future by installing a radio frequency water metering system in the community of Stony Mountain, which will replace old meters, increasing revenue and lowering administration costs.

“Rockwood is a huge municipality and we have many infrastructure challenges and it’s not all putting in new infrastructure. A lot of it is maintaining what we have in place and some of the stuff we have. This very gracious money will be used for meters in Stony Mountain, water meters, and without the help from our provincial government ,this would be a heavy burden on our municipality. I would like to thank you (Mr. Eichler) on behalf of the municipality and the rate payers,” said Campbell.

The investments in the area are part of a new 5-year Manitoba Water Services Board capital funding plan that will invest a total of $33,650,000 in water and wastewater infrastructure across Manitoba.

For more information on the MWSB and its role in delivering water and wastewater infrastructure in the province of Manitoba visit gov.mb.ca/imr/mr/mwsb/mwsb.html.