The RM of St. Laurent received $160,000 from the provincial and federal government, through the Small Communities Fund, Interlake MLA Derek Johnson, MP James Bezan and Reeve Cheryl Smith announced at the Metis Heritage Centre Aug. 16.



The funding, matched with $80,000 from the RM, will go towards a temporary storage facility for valuable Metis souvenirs.

“It’s wonderful to receive this support. For a long time this community has seemed to be overlooked, but we feel lately that we are not overlooked and the (governments) are working with us,” Smith said.



Artefacts from St. Laurent’s Metis people were displayed in a popular exhibition at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. for 11 years, before being returned to the community.



“The individuals that had originally donated the monuments have now taken them back for safe keeping. They were waiting for this storage space to be built so that they can again (at a later stage) put them in our museum (yet to be built),” Smith said.



Smith added the RM has a committee of volunteers who will continue to dedicate their time to making sure the artefacts are kept safe and maintained.

“Once we get the storage facility built we can now move the artefacts in there, we can start collection data, policies and move our bombardier in there as well. It’s a very important step,” she said.



Bezan said it was essential to maintain the world-class display right in St. Laurent.

“If we can recreate what we had at the Smithsonian, it would be an amazing display to have here to tell the story about the Metis people,” he said. “Out of all the Metis communities in Canada, this is the one they chose and it was an amazing display.”



Bezan also noted the funding came at a fundamental time for the community.

“Especially, this year, being our 150th anniversary , this is a time where we have to remind our communities to celebrate our great history."



Johnson said the project took many years to create, but will be worthwhile once complete.

“This vision was brought forth many councils ago, each council chipping away at making it what it was envisioned to be,” Johnson.

“Being my home community, it’s a definite source of pride that we can have something like this in the province.”