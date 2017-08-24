Fly over to Oak Hammock Air Park’s fly-in

Oak Hammock Flying Club is hoping for good weather as they play host to their fly in event at Oak Hammock Air Park Aug. 27.

“It’s an annual event that the airport puts on to allow pilots in Manitoba to fly in and get together. The general public can come in to enjoy the aircrafts, there are all kinds of different aircraft that come in. There is a static display of all the aircrafts. Guys fly in from all over the place with aircrafts from homebuiilds to larger aircrafts and its a good time,”the president of the oak hammock flying club Ed Gulay said.

Gulay expects the event to be as popular this year as last year with around 45 aircraft and 200 people making the trip out to the airpark to see a variety of planes land on the grass runway.

“All of these little flying clubs. It’s a fundraiser for them. We go to their breakfast and their barbecues and they come to ours,” Gulay explained.

This year the event is trying something new, however, having the opportunity for vendors to rent out booths and sell their wears.

“If people want to rent a table and have things they want to sell they can for $10,” Gulay said.

There will be also be a silent auction prizes with prizes that will appeal to pilots and non pilots alike of all age groups.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We want to get the neighbourhood people out to take advantage of the opportunity to find out who we are and what we do,” said Gulay

For more information visit oakhammockflyingclub.com/about-us.html.