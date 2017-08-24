Fall Jam 6 representing Manitoba music

Attention all Interlake rock music lovers.



Manitoba’s music festival season continues with Fall Jam 6, Canadian rockers Nova Rex Aug. 25.

Kenny Wilkerson, band member since its inception 32 years ago, is very much looking forward to the event. Playing over 100 shows per year, Wilkerson and his band members never get tired of performing in front of their crowds. Nova Rex has been filling clubs with screaming fans, releasing records on major labels, and landing corporate sponsorship since the 1980s.



“After seven albums and countless compilations, we are constantly on the road,” said Wilkerson. “We have a national sponsorship with Anheuser-Busch, played over 100 shows next year, and have also been featured in the Smithsonian as a representation of the 1980s metal music genre. The last couple years have been very productive.”



The band is currently on tour and playing events such as Rocklarama, Rockin’ the Rivers, 80s in the Park and many more. Among their busy schedule is the annual Fall Jam event, which the band is looking forward to.



The festival will be taking place at 6556 Highway 8 at Donald Road in St. Andrews. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with 15 bands playing throughout the evening. The event will also include food vendors and camping options.



Nova Rex has been featured in a humorous documentary titled, “Nova Rex: It Ain’t Easy Being Cheesy,” which has been aired on the Documentary Network as well as featured on Netflix. The band has also been featured in a more recent film titled, “Hair I Go Again,” along with members of Warrant, Tesla, Quiet Riot, Motley Crue and others. The film is currently premiering in theatres. One of Nova Rex’s songs even made the DVD cover.



Tickets for the festival will be available at the gate at the time of entrance or by calling 204-782-2686. Tickets are $25 for a weekend pass or $15 for a day pass.

