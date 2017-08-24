Eriksdale honours its namesake family

Eriksdale took time out of its annual Creamery Days Fair and Rodeo to say thanks to the family that named it, Aug. 19.



The community, dignitaries and locals honoured Jonas Erikson’s descendants by unveiling a monument, inscribed with a short history of his life.



“Fifteen years ago when I first came here, I never would have thought there would be a monument dedicated to my family, recognizing my ancestors. So, it’s very cool to see them being honoured and recognized,” family representative Greg Erikson said.



Jonas’ story began in Sweden, where he was born in 1849. He moved to the area in 1908. Jonas was given the opportunity to name the town in 1910, when a railway was built on a portion of his land. Jonas wanted to name the town Erikson, but the title was already taken by another community, so he settled for Eriksdale.



In late 1916/early 1917 Jonas left the area, but donated the rest of his land to the community, where a hospital and the rest of the town were later built.



His son Peter Emmannuel (Manny), settled in the area shortly before he did and built a home nicknamed “Manny’s Shack”.



Travellers and visitors would often use it as a resting place before finding their own shelter. It is now located right behind the new monument.



The current owners of the land where the monument sits donated a portion of it to the project, but the structure itself was funded by the community of Eriksdale through a fundraising effort led by the local museum.



“Thank you to the Eriksdale community and to (the land owners) for donating the land, that’s very kind of you guys. Thank you for all the hard work the musuem did to fund this and thanks for recognizing our family,” Greg said.



After the unveiling, Greg reflected on how proud his ancestors would have likely been to be honoured with a monument.



“To see this come to fruition is amazing. My dad died two years ago, I wish he had been here to see it, but his cousin (more like a sister) is here, so it’s so special to share this moment with her and her family,’ Greg said.



Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman MP James Bezan attended the event and presented the family with a certificate on behalf of parliament thanking them for starting the project.



“Thank you to the Erikson family for their great contributions in making Canada so wonderful on our 150th birthday,” Bezan said.