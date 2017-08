Teulon and Stonewall RCMP responded to reports of a residential fire in the RM of Rockwood at approximately 9:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

The homeowner, a 61-year-old man, was found unresponsive in the livingroom area and was pronounced deceased at the scene. There was no one else in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious.