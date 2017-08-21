Local artist on display at Gwen Fox

Patricia Johnson has been practicing her love of colour, design and shapes for decades. Her month-long show, titled “Messages,” will focus on a painter’s muse and Johnson hopes that visitors will make a stop by the Gwen Fox Gallery to see the translations in her work.



“Painters are caught by a muse whether it be colour, light or shadows playing on the ground,” said Johnson. “The muse speaks to the soul and out comes the message.”



Johnson has displayed in several galleries over the years and has garnished many awards for her watercolours, acrylics and carvings. While this show focuses mainly on the concept of messages, Johnson will also be displaying a permanent collection of Gwen Fox paintings, which haven’t been on display in approximately ten years.



The Selkirk gallery is fortunate to showcase Johnson’s work as it hangs on many walls throughout not only Canada, but Germany, France, Japan, Denmark, Australia, the USA, and the UK as well.



Johnson credits her Ukrainian background for her love of colour and light. In the early 80’s, she developed a process if dying papers and silks to imprint watercolour paper. She would then bead and embellish the papers with gold and silver thread. Being a self-taught artist, Johnson has dabbled in various mediums throughout her life, honing her skills with the aid of workshops. Her love for creating art is displayed through her variety of mediums and subjects. Johnson has created art in the Interlake since moving to Selkirk in 1998.



“I’m hoping the visitors who come to the Gwen Fox Gallery will see the translation in my watercolours, acrylics and carvings,” added Johnson.



Johnson’s work will be on display at GWG until August 26th. For more information about the show, visit www.gwenfoxgallery.com.

