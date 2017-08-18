Local denturist achieves major international award

Brock Vandor returned from home from Germany with a major award in his field while attending an international denture conference.



The owner of Vandor Denture Centre in Selkirk entered an international competition and placed 13th out of all the entries submitted by fellow denturists from around globe.



He was also recognized for the top entry out of all those submitted by denturist in Canada.



“It’s always been a big dream of mine and I decided to enter,” he said.



He spent a lot of time handcrafting a unique set of dentures.

Vandor acknowledged the award he received has now set the bar even higher for when he competes at the next competition.



“My bar of personal excellence has been set and it has improved myself immensely,” he said.



He believes that his scores will dramatically increase next time he enters as he’ll work on improving his presentation and special documentation that is needed.



“I would definitely compete again,” he added. “It was a lot of work and when I finished I thought I was done. But after you get inspired by being in Germany and you see new stuff and meet people from around the world, you want to do it again.”

