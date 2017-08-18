Gearing up to catch the mighty catfish

The Catfish Masters Cup in Selkirk is set to hit the Red River



The two-person team Masters Cup dubbed as a catch-measure-photo-release-send tournament takes place Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event organizser Brad Melnyk said he expects more than 20 participants.



He noted that fishers will be in for a challenge as the lower water levels on the Red River cause the current flow to slow down.



“There is a bit of a tough bite this year,” he said. “They are there and guys are still catching them,”



According to Melnick the top prize at this year’s Catfish Masters Cup is $2,000, which is up significantly over last year which was at $1,300.

Melnick said the territory for the Catfish Masters Cup will be along the Red River between the St. Andrews Lock & Dam and the No. 4 bridge.



“A lot of guys find more fish up river towards the dam,” Melnyk added.

Those interested in participating can still register at the Rules Meeting taking place at Smitty’s in Selkirk Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

