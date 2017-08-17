After years of fundraising, the community of Lundar will finally have enough money to build its brand new arena.



Interlake MLA Derek Johnson and Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman MP James Bezan announced the provincial and federal governments would each contribute $556,014 towards the project outside the old Lundar arena Aug. 9.

The announcement drew large crowds from invested locals.

“Half the town came out and they are so excited about it,” Bezan said.



The funding, which will be matched by the community to bring the total to $1.67 million, is part of The Small Communities Fund, a program designed to prioritize infrastructure projects in rural communities. The federal government had previously donated another $500,000 towards the project through the Canada 150 Community Fund in February.



“Lundar and area were just fantastic in their fundraising efforts, they have been so tenacious over the last several years in making their applications, so it’s really great that Derek and I were able to champion this funding,” Bezan said.



He also noted the importance of community spaces and their development.

“If you think about our small communities, were do people come together? Where is the nucleus of our communities? It’s often our community centres, whether its a rink, whether it’s a recreation centre- that’s infrastructure that’s critical to the survival of our rural towns,” Bezan said.



Johnson explained the old arena was completely torn down and will now make way for a partially modular (built off-site) arena.

“They are bringing it in, the building itself, in late September. Because it is (modular), they will bring it in and in a day or two the building will be up. It’s a big change.

The artificial ice from the old arena will be retained and extended,” he said. The dressing rooms already built will also remain.



Johnson noted for his constituents in the area, a new arena was a perfect compliment to their way of life.

“They are very, very passionate about their hockey in Lundar and they have succesful teams, so this (new arena) will help bring the passion out.”

“It’s nice to see successful projects going on in rural communities,” Johnson said.