The town of Arborg will soon be making necessary repairs to its water treatment plant, after securing $266,66 in funding from the federal and provincial government, through their joint Small Communities Fund.



The town will also be contributing $133,333 (a pre-budgeted amount), bringing the total cost of upgrades to $400,000.



Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman MP James Bezan, Interlake MLA Derek Johnson, Mayor Randy Sigurdson , councillors and town staff announced the funding outside the town’s water treatment plant Aug. 9.



“It’s always nice to get some free money that’s for sure,” Sigurdson chuckled, during the announcement.

“We have been looking forward to doing this and we have been getting quite a bit of money, but we weren’t sure about this one. We were really pleased when it was announced that we would be getting this funding,” he added.



Johnson explained the money would be going towards getting a new pump and replacing several big valves that have deteriorated over the years.

“...The backup generator will now run an electric pump, so they will get rid of the diesel tank,” Johnson said, adding the electric pump is safer, as it cannot leak diesel into the water, potentially causing contamination.



During the announcement, Bezan thanked Johnson for his efforts to get the funding approved, but also noted the work the town did during the application process.

“I always appreciate when the municipalities let me know what projects their putting forward, so that I can advocate for them behind the scenes and allow them to ultimately see success,” he said.



Bezan added communities are chosen by submitting comprehensive applications that align with their long-term goals.

“It’s about them also setting their priorities and this was a priority (for Arborg). It actually ties-in to what the town has been working on, in upgrading all their water infrastructure that they need. Everybody in every community deserves to have clean and healthy drinking water and it’s critical to the overall success of our communities,” he said.



CAO Lorraine Bardarson said the town will have talks with the Manitoba Water Services Board in coming weeks to see if they might be interested in becoming project managers for the upgrades.



“We will leave it in their hands to start working on it as soon as they can possibly move forward on it. But yes, we are definitely anxious to get going,” she said.