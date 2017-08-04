The town of Winnipeg Beach was one of over 100 municipalities across the province to receive a total of $12 million in funding from the province, through the Municipal Road Improvement Program July 25.



RM of Gimli MLA Jeff Wharton and the town’s Mayor Tony Pimentel announced the town’s $60,000 grant on the corner of Stroll Way and River Avenue July 28.

The funds, along with a matched municipal amount, totalling $120,000, will go towards the town’s Stroll Way Rehabilitation Project.



“It’s important that we continue to invest in core infrastructure and of course roads are a big concern. So it’s essential for our provincial government of course, to ensure that we partner with municipalities in order to ensure that they continue to grow their communities with good road infrastructure,” Wharton said.

“I’m really proud of the partnership we are taking today to improve crucial roads.”



Pimentel said the funds go a long way into helping keep the muncipality’s road development goals.

“It’s a great thing that we do get the money, and it’s a great opportunity for us to go forward with our plans,” he said.



The Mayor explained the project would not involve paving Stroll Way but improving its current condition.

“We want to be able to maintain the road in the future, so we are looking to rehabilitate Stroll Way in a cost-effective way,” Pimentel said.



The Municipal Road Improvement Program is developed in partnership with the Association of Manitoba Municipalities. It is a 50/50 cost-sharing program.



Ash Avenue repairs

The town recently repaved a portion of Ash Avenue. Pimentel explained the repairs were the cheapest long-term fix for the road.



“Ash required some work because of the sinking of some of the pavements. We were told by our contractors that we would get many more years out of that road if we were to recap it (repave), which is what we did. Now, we are going to get 15-20 years out of that road,” Pimentel said.

“It was the most cost-effective way of utilizing the money.”

