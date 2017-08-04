Manitoba’s Lt.-Governor Janice Filmon continued her initiative to create a sustainable way of recognizing Manitobans, when she planted a Regal Celebration maple tree on Gimli Beach July 27.



Filmon, along with RM of Gimli mayor Randy Woroniuk, councillor Danny Luprypa and parks and recreation manager Chris Hornby were on hand to officially launch the Gimli-portion of the province-wide project. A total of 32 trees were planted in the RM- 12 on the beach front and 20 in Gimli Park.



“Everybody has sat under a tree that they didn’t plant, so in terms of a legacy piece-something beautifying, something sustainable- that’s what this (tree) is all about,” Filmon said. “I’m very excited, because it just speaks to our future in every way.”



The uniquely named tree is not native to the province (typically found in more eastern provinces) and was specially cross-bred to survive in Manitoba’s more alkaline soil.

“It took 20 years (to) develop and just through a combination of things and serendipity, I had somebody overhear my conversation that I wanted to plant a tree and do something that would be a legacy.”



Through grafting, testing and cross-breeding, the tree was then designed by Jeffries Nurseries from Portage La Priarie. It will be bright red and stand 40 ft tall.

“We had the chance to name it, ‘Regal’ after the Lt. Governor’s office and ‘Celebration’, celebrating Manitobans and they loved it,” Filmon said.



Since planting the first Regal Celebration maple tree on the grounds of the government house in May 2016, Lt. Gov. Filmon has committed to planting over 250 trees this year alone.



Of those, ten have already been planted on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building to honour youth recipients of the Imagine a Canada Competition, that was aimed at asking youth their thoughts on Canada’s future through the lens of reconciliation.



“What’s very exciting is, for the people themselves, although they are not getting medals, they are getting a tree planted in their honour,” Filmon said.

The Regal Celebration maple tree will be on sale to the public in coming months.

