For three years, a Poplarfield-area couple have been taking a slew of their farm animals to Fisher Branch, helping put smiles on the faces of seniors and children alike.



Jim and Vernette McIntosh were approached in 2015 by Fisher Branch PCH staff to bring their animals to visit residents. Vernette said, in an email to The Interlake Spectator, the couple were more than enthused to receive the request and have been taking their animals for a yearly visit ever since.



“For the last two years, the children from the Fisher Branch day care were invited (to come during the visit). The residents loved all the animals and the visit with the children,” Vernette said.



The couple have different animals on their farm including, miniature Hereford cattle, horses, chickens, pigs, ducks, guinea fowl, peafowl, rabbits, cats and dogs.

Vernette explained the residents really love the opportunity to interact with the different animals.

“Boomer, our miniature donkey is always a favourite as he loves attention and “brays” at the most opportune times,” Vernette said.



She added, the kittens get “snuggled the entire time” and their goat Goober leaves a healthy dose of fertilizer for the PCH’s lawn.

This year, Vernette said two new animals tagged along for the excursion- Miranda Lambert, their ewe lamb and Fisher, their lop rabbit.



The couple said they don’t intend on stopping their yearly trips, as the visits are always unforgettable.

“Providing joy to the residents through our animals is one of the highlights of our summer. As long as they will have us, we will be back every year for the seniors and children,” Vernette said.