Aborg Council Notes

The Town of Arborg held a regular meeting of council July 26.



Resident Request

A resident on St. Phillips Drive wrote a letter of concern to council explaining the volume of traffic on the road was high. Council decided they would monitor the street to assess the amount of traffic that uses it.



Revamping CDC talks

The Town of Arborg and the RM of Riverton-Bifrost will soon be having discussions about possibly merging the Arborg-Bifrost and Riverton-Bifrost Community Development Corporations. The two councils will be hosting sporadic meetings, starting Aug. 3, to discuss the potential merger.

“I think we should all attend these meetings. We want to be able to see how this will all unfold,” Mayor Randy Sigurdson said to council.





Arborg Street Festival preparations

The town approved a request, on conditions, to close Main Street from River Road to Crosstown Avenue from Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Aug. 19.

As well, council approved a request for a fireworks display on Aug. 18. “The rumour around town was that fireworks were no longer allowed, so I am really happy to see this request,” Coun. Vivian Leduchowski said.



Bert Kindzierski street sign discussions

Council discussed possibly having a ceremony to unveil a new street sign dedicated to former mayor and longtime resident Bert Kindzierski. “We will try and do something special for him because he has done so much for this town,’ Sigurdson said.Council did not finalize when the unveiling would be, but plan to in coming weeks.





