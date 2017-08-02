Selkirk RCMP looking for missing man

The Selkirk RCMP received a report of a missing 42-year-old man from the community July 28 at 6:00 pm . Chad Christopher Giffin was last seen at 3:00 pm on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk. Giffin is now believed to be in Winnipeg.

Giffin is described as Caucasian in appearance, 6’0”, 300 pounds, blue eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and runners.