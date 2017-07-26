The king will live on in upcoming Elvis festival

The Manitoba Elvis Tribute Festival returns for a record 16th year Aug. 4 to 6, with a full line up of artists ready to put on their blue suede shoes.



“It feels good to be coming back for the 16th year. It’s a labour of love. The fans enjoy it and we enjoy doing it for them. We have a lot of fun and we meet a lot of beautiful people and it’s just about celebrating the man’s memory and keeping it alive,” organizer and long-time tribute artist Dave Greene said.



On Aug. 4, the event kicks off with a general tribute night, with artists performing their takes on Merly Haggard, Pasty Kline and Johnny Cash, amongst others.

The main show will be on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m., where 11 tribute artists will showcase their unique takes on the king of rock n roll.



One artist, Corny Rempel will be performing weeks after winning first place at the Penticton Elvis Festival, and booking a place to the ultimate Elvis Festival in Memphis.



Greene noted although each artist will be celebrating one man, fans can expect a unique take on his work.



“Everybody brings a piece of them on stage. Everybody has their thing- some are better with their voice, some are better with the moves- there’s a number of different unique things that everyone brings,” he said.



The event will end Aug. 6, with a gospel show.

Greene, who has been performing as Elvis for many years said donning the king’s iconic white jumpsuit never gets old.



“It’s a new crowd, it’s a new gig and it’s a different feeling. There’s some real serious fans that make it worth it,” he said.

He added fans of the legendary artist should anticipate a fun weekend. “People can expect an exciting show,” Greene said.



The festival will be put on by Silverhorn Productions at the Gimli Recreation Centre. Tickets range from $15 to $25 depending on the day. Tickets can be purchased at the Gimli Rec Centre or at the door.