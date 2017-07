Gimli RCMP have arrested an individual on July 26 in connection to the death of an 18-year-old male in the RM on July 25.



Police said since no charges have been laid, they cannot release the name of the arrested person.



Police have not released the name of the deceased male.



On July 25, Gimli RCMP responded to a report of a male with injuries, who later succumbed to his injuries. The death was treated as suspicious.



RCMP said the homicide investigation is ongoing.