Ford of Canada, through it’s Gimli Ford branch rolled out its second Gimli Ford Drive 4UR Community event at Gimli Children’s Centre July 15.

Residents where encouraged to test drive a Ford, and for every ride, Ford donated $20 to the children’s centre.



The event raised $1400 for the centre, with over 70 people taking a Ford for a spin.

“We are super excited to be helping the children’s centre through this event,” Karen Raemer, with Gimli Ford said.



The excitement during the event was reciprocated by the director of the centre Michele Courture, who called the fundraiser a great success.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic, this is such a generous program that they run in support of communities,” she said. “It’s been pretty busy with a lot of people taking advantage of a free test drive.”



The money raised will help support the centre’s rubber paving project (which is almost complete), as well as a mini-bike track at the front of the centre.

Other sponsors for the centre’s project include Tyre Stewardship Manitoba, Noventis Credit Union, the RM of Gimli, Kiwanis Club of Gimli and the Gimli Car Club.



“This is a project that costs $40,000, so with the help of all our major sponsors and now Ford of Canada coming in and participating, we are able to do this project,” Courture said.



“We couldn’t have done this project without them. (We have) a sense of enormous gratitude to all of the partners. Everyone has a passion for this community and it really is evident when they help an organization like ours.”