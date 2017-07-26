The government of Canada announced July 24 it was investing $25.7 million in the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program.



The funds will go directly to improving the ecological health of Lake Winnipeg and its basin.



Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna announced the investment, adding it was part of $70.5 million worth of funding allocated for freshwater protection in the federal budget 2017.



“Canada believes that sustained action on Lake Winnipeg restoration is key to the future health of citizens and economic prosperity in this region. Working alongside provincial and Canadian partners, the Government of Canada will continue to promote a renewed freshwater protection approach for the Lake Winnipeg basin,” McKenna said, in a news release.



The release added the program will “refocus efforts on issues of great importance to Canadians and renew its commitment to protect freshwater in the Lake Winnipeg basin.”



New programming will focus on three priorities:

•Reducing nutrient pollution

•Enhancing collaboration to protect freshwater quality throughout the Lake Winnipeg basin

•Strengthening collaborative-governance opportunities and supporting enhanced engagement of Indigenous peoples in addressing freshwater issues



"Environment and Climate Change Canada will continue to conduct science-based initiatives to reduce the effects of excess nutrients in the lake and its basin. It will also increase engagement and collaboration with Indigenous peoples, the Government of Manitoba, and all other levels of government in Canada and the United States regarding shared water resources in the basin," the release added.



The evaluation of phase II of the Lake Winnipeg Basin Initiative has been finalized, and it is now available on the Canada.ca website. New programming will build on Canada’s previous commitment to Lake Winnipeg, and recommendations from this evaluation will be used to make improvements to this next phase of funding.

McKenna, the news release added, has engaged in a dialogue on Lake Winnipeg basin priorities with stakeholders representing Indigenous groups, the Province of Manitoba, municipalities, academia, industry, and environmental non-governmental organizations.

Lake Winnipeg is Canada’s sixth largest lake and the tenth largest freshwater lake in the world.



