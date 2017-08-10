Lundar RCMP locate missing at-risk youth

Lundar RCMP received report of a missing girl from the RM of St. Laurent July 19, 2017, at approximately 11:50 am,

Kamryn Greyeyes, 15, was last seen on July 18, 2017, at 8:15 pm, when she was dropped off at a residence in Winnipeg. Kamryn is extremely vulnerable and at-risk for exploitation. She is known to associate with gang members. In the past, she has been known to frequent the area around Cathedral Avenue and Main Street.

Kamryn is described as Indigenous, 5’5”, 121 pounds, with long, dark hair.

Police are extremely concerned for Kamryn’s safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).