Let the good times roll

The 2017 Waterfront Concert Series Line Up for summer nights in Selkirk are due to warm up very soon with the launch of the 2017 Waterfront Concert Series. The event calendar for 2017 has now been finalized and will include five showcase evenings to be held at the historic Waterfront Park in the heart of the Steel City. The series gets underway with the Summer Season Opener leading off on Saturday, June 17. The city’s signature event – Canada Day 150 – is next on Saturday, July 1. The Multicultural Extravaganza takes the stage on Saturday, July 22 with the hugely popular Rock the Waterfront event slated for Saturday, August 12. The season wraps up with the annual Waterfront Festival on Saturday, August 26.

“The Waterfront Concert Series has really soared in its popularity through the years,” said Duane Nicol, Chief Administrative Officer of the city. “Each year, our events team works diligently to create first–class entertainment events that offer something for everyone.”

The first event of the season would seem to a good refection of that strategy. The Welcome to Summer kick–off event features Free Ride, one of the province’s longest running show bands, doing a three–set show that features tributes to the Beatles and a nostalgic look at the early days of rock and roll. The first event will take place at the waterfront on the evening of Saturday, June 17.

Next up will be the annual Canada Day celebrations – a day that has become the marquee event for the city in recent years. This year, our nation marks its 150th birthday so city organizers have added some extra flair for this year’s event – both figuratively and literally.

The entertainment bill is headlined by Manitoba rock legends Harlequin who were booked almost a full year ago to ensure their appearance at this year’s festival. Formed in the late 1970’s, Harlequin is one of the province’s most successful and renowned bands and continues to draw big crowds wherever they tour today.

Also appearing will be home–town product Aaron Starr who thundered into the music scene at the age of 16, wowing crowds and performing live for almost a decade. Aaron will lead his full band through a set of modern–day country that has proven popular with local crowds through his past appearances in and around the city.

A spectacular fireworks display will follow to close out the day – one that promises to be the biggest and best ever. Selkirk’s Canada Day fireworks had already been considered to be among the largest in the region and organizers are planning more than a little extra pop for this year’s special celebrations.

“As 2017 is a very special and significant year in our nation’s history, the organizing committee has increased the budget for fireworks, so it should make for an extra special show this year,” Nicol said. “Our crew, led by Joe Craig of our city fire department, always looks forward to Canada Day fireworks and this year they will be putting in the extra effort to make this a really memorable event.”