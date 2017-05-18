Four awards at Better Newspaper Competition

It was a proud night for Interlake Publishing, as its three community newspapers claimed four awards at the 98th annual Better Newpspaer Competition Awards Banquet.



The annual awards event hosted by the Manitoba Community Newspaper Association took place at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Winnipeg May 13.



“I have great admiration for our team of journalists at Interlake Publishing. They put in long hours and I can see the pride they take in their work. MCNA is a great organization to be a part of and it is an extra bonus to be recognized in several categories in this year’s Better Newspaper Competition,” Postmedia Network’s regional director of advertising for the Interlake Jenifer Bilsky said.



Interlake Publishing group editor Brook Jones placed third for Photographer of the Year. Jones previously won this accolade in 2013 and 2015. He also took home second place honours for the Best Sports Photo for his shot of a Selkirk Royals volleyball player (Selkirk Journal).



The Journal and Interlake Spectator both earned first place for Best Editorial Page in the Circulation over 10,000 category.



“I’m very proud of the dedicated staff we have at Interlake Publishing,” Jones said. “It’s an honour for us to deliver various news stories to the communities we serve.”