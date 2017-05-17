Stonewall, Teulon get some love

The churches in Stonewall and Teulon will be hosting Love Stonewall and Love Teulon volunteer events, bringing people from all denominations together to give back to their community.

“This will be the fourth year for this community service event where we put on a car wash, a barbecue, and do community service projects around town,” Andrew Dyck associate pastor at New Life Church in Stonewall said.

Residents of the community are invited to come out June 3 at 9 a.m. to the Youth Drop-In Centre, where they will be assigned a project either individually or as a group with friends.

Teulon is also being brought into the event this year. They will also share the love June 3 with volunteers being invited to a barbecue beside the laundromat on 3rd Ave. SE at 9 a.m.

Dyck wants people to know that if they are not part of one of their local churches at this event ,they can become involved if they choose.

“The design of it is supposed to be a completely no-strings-attached kind of day. You’ll get a complimentary carwash (in Stonewall), we’ll get hotdogs and cool drinks and hand them out. We go and talk to the town and see where they need various clean up projects around the town and we help out the Town of Stonewall wherever they have need,” Dyck said.

“The idea is to get as many people together as possible so that we can accomplish a lot of good deeds around the community and it’s a just because kind of thing. Just getting out there and loving our community.”

The Stonewall Ministerial is involved in bringing this event to Stonewall every year, but this is the first year the Teulon Ministerial has joined in to show the love they have for their community.

“We want to accomplish a lot for the community and we can accomplish the most if we have a lot of hands willing to help out,” concluded Dyck.